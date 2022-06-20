China says it successfully conducted missile intercept test

ANDIn a statement, the Chinese Defense Ministry said the test was “purely defensive” in nature and did not target any foreign nation.

Missiles are an important component of China’s defense and constitute the backbone of Beijing’s space program, which focuses on launching astronauts and components for the space station into the country’s orbit.

The test comes as Beijing reaffirms its determination to “reunify” Taiwan.

Chinese Defense Minister Wei Fenghe warned last week that China would “fight to the end” to prevent the island’s independence.

A Chinese invasion would likely imply an intervention by the United States, which is Taiwan’s main arms supplier and ally.

China and Taiwan have lived as two autonomous territories since 1949, when the former Chinese nationalist government took refuge on the island after the defeat in the civil war against the communists.

However, Beijing considers Taiwan part of its territory, not a sovereign political entity, and threatens to use force if the island declares independence.

Taipei has recorded 969 incursions by Chinese warplanes into its air defense identification zone in 2021, and more than 470 since the beginning of this year.

China also claims almost all of the South China Sea, despite protests from neighboring countries, including the Philippines, Vietnam or Malaysia.

