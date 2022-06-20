Choque-Rei will have VAR protagonist of controversy and PVC draws attention to arbitration scale

Leader of the Brasileirão, Palmeiras visit São Paulo at 8 pm this Sunday (19), at Morumbi Stadium, in a classic valid for the closing of the 13th round of the championship. If they win, Verdão is isolated again at the top of the table, with three points more than rival Corinthians, and opens eight points for Athletico-PR and Atlético-MG, third and fourth places, respectively.

Alviverde saw Corinthians equal their score in the national dispute, by beating Goiás this Sunday afternoon (19). Abel Ferreira’s team comes to the clash with Tricolor Paulista needing a draw to isolate itself in the lead. On the other side, you will find an opponent full of embezzlement.

One factor that can be an obstacle and already worries both sides of the classic is the arbitration. That’s because Rafael Traci, who had a disastrous performance as a VAR in the match between Internacional and Botafogo this Sunday (19), is also scheduled as a video referee for São Paulo x Palmeiras. The arbitration scale was highlighted by journalist Paulo Vinícius Coelho, on SporTV.