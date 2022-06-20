Chris Evans reacts to co-star’s debut as Captain Carter

Former Marvel and Captain America star Chris Evans reacts after co-stars debut as Captain Carter.

In an interview with MTV News, Evans revealed that he has yet to see Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (Doctor Strange 2), but has pondered the role of Hayley Atwell (via CBR).

Continues after advertising

“I have not seen yet [Doutor Estranho 2]but I heard [sobre Atwell como Capitã Carter]”, he said. “I mean, she’s perfect for this. She’s really just one of the best actresses I’ve ever worked with and just one of the loveliest human beings. I couldn’t be happier for her.”

The character first appeared in the animated series What If…?, which establishes her as an alternate version of Peggy Carter, and Captain America itself. The second season of the series has already been announced for release.

In Doctor Strange 2, she is with Mr. Fantastic (John Krasinski), an alternate version of Captain Marvel (Lashana Lynch), and Black Lightning (Anson Mount).

Check out the interview below:

Doctor Strange 2 Explores the Multiverse

“The long-awaited film is about Doctor Strange’s journey into the unknown. In addition to receiving help from new mystical allies and others already known to the public, the character traverses the incomprehensible and dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to face a new and mysterious adversary.

Directed by Sam Raimi and written by Michael Waldron, the cast includes Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Rachel McAdams, Xochitl Gomez, John Krasinski, Patrick Stewart, Anson Mount, Hayley Atwell and Lashana Lynch.

Doctor Strange 2 will arrive on Disney+ on June 22. Click here to subscribe to streaming and watch Marvel movies and series.