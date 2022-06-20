Chris Evans talks about returning to the Human Torch in the MCU

Estimated reading time: two minutes

Recently Chris Evans gave an interview to MTV News, the actor surprised fans by commenting that he would like to return to the role of the Human Torch, from the Fantastic Four.

Smiling, the actor answered host Josh Horowitz’s questions:

“God, wouldn’t that be amazing? I mean, I’m not the same as I was back then. That was 15, 20 years ago. Wow, I’m old. I really love the character and… are they doing anything with the Fantastic Four?”

An opportunity to return to the Marvel world

Chris Evans added that it would be easier to convince him to return to play Johnny Storm, the Human Torch, than Captain America from the Avengers.

“Look, I would love to. It would be something easier to accept than coming back as Cap. You know, this character is very dear to me. I don’t want to disturb the beautiful existence of what once was. But Johnny Storm hasn’t had his big moment yet. The movies took place before Marvel was established. So I love the role and who knows?”

Marvel Studios has already stated that it intends to make a new release of Fantastic Four in theaters, however, it did not give details about the production.

Alongside Jessica Alba, Ioan Gruffudd and Michael Chiklis, Chris Evans completed the superhero quartet, in 2005 and 2007. Currently, Chris is the original voice of the character Buzz, Pixar’s new animation, lightyearwhich arrived this month in Brazilian cinemas.