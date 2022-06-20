Chris Hemsworth Reveals He Lost Expensive Marvel Object

One of the stars of Marvel, the actor Chris Hemsworthrevealed a funny story involving its biggest prop: Thor’s hammer.

In an interview for the magazine QA, the actor stated that he forgot the Marvel object at one of the film’s locations. The hammer was found by a friend of the actor.

“‘This is yours?’ We used it in a documentary I was filming with her, and she ended up staying with it and asking, ‘Do you want it back?’ And I said, ‘Yeah, I think I should take that back,'” Chris said during the interview.

Thor’s Hammer will be seen soon, with the debut of the new release from Marvel, this June. It will be the debut of Thor: Love and Thunderthe character’s third solo film.

In the movie, Thor will possibly face the butcher of God Gorr, one of his greatest enemies. Another novelty is the return of Jane Foster, played by Natalie Portman.

The film will feature major movie stars. Names like Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Tessa Thompson, Chris Pratt, Jaimie Alexander, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Sean Gunn, Jeff Goldblum and Vin Diesel are part of the film’s weight class.

Expectation for Love and Thunder

The new story has a special flavor, with Taika Waititi at the helm. In an interview with Fandango, the director told a little about the expectation of a supposed trilogy of the character Thor.

“I didn’t think about him that way, because every time I make a movie, I think, ‘I’m never going to do that again. They are very difficult to make. I’ve done eight feature films now, and every time I finish one I say, ‘I think I’ll stop here. I’ve done enough,’” he said.

The director added: “But a little later, I’m drawn back to the dollars. It’s all about the money… And the Oscars, of course.”

Now it’s time to wait for Taika’s debut and look forward to the release of the new Marvel production, which hits theaters worldwide on July 8th.

