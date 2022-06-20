Cinema da USP presents films inspired by comics – #Jornal da USP

lady oscar (France/Japan, 1979) is one of Jacques Demy’s most political works. Recorded at the Palace of Versailles, in France, it puts issues of gender and sexuality and social struggle on the agenda in a plot full of complexity, but without abandoning the stylization of fairy tales typical of Lemy’s films. It is an adaptation of a Japanese manga from the 1970s.

Lady Snowblood: Revenge in the Snow (Japan, 1973) tells the story of an assassin – Lady Snowblood – who grew up without the love of a family, conceived only to inherit her mother’s path of revenge. “Looking for the gang of criminals that killed her family and kidnapped her mother, she goes to great lengths to hunt down and kill them one by one.”

oldboy (South Korea, 2003) is also a manga adaptation. “Oh Dae-su has been locked in a room for fifteen years. There he is fed daily, sleeps induced by a gas and his only company is a television. One day they put him in a suitcase and return him to the real world. Oh Dae-su now wants to understand what happened to him and take revenge on whoever did this.”

“Not every adaptation needs to be completely faithful to your original work. Marks of Violence (USA, 2005), directed by David Cronenberg, takes different directions from the comic, made more in the mold of the visual style of the director than the comic artist”, explain the curators in a note about the show published on the Cinusp website.

“Beyond action or horror movies, sensitive and intimate stories like Our Younger Sister (Japan, 2017), by Hirokazu Koreeda, leave no doubt that the themes addressed in the comics manage to encompass a wide emotional range, whether through humor or the slow exposition of familiar everyday life, without having to follow the journey of conquests and defeats of a mythological hero.”

Also according to Cinusp, Scott Pilgrim Versus the World (USA, 2010) is perhaps one of the funniest and “craziest” films by director Edgar Wright. On another continent, the work of the Swedish Coco Moodysson We Are the Best (Sweden, 2013 was adapted for film by her husband, Lukas Moodysson, generating a cozy film about a group of 13-year-old punk girls in Sweden.