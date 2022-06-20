Connect appliances and make the home smart

A universal control, as the name suggests, is an accessory that allows you to control several electronics, at the same time, from a single object, replacing all other remote controls for each equipment.

It is a small device that uses the home’s wireless network (wi-fi or infrared) to connect the desired items and integrate them into an application, usually by smartphone, and is suitable for those who want to leave the smart home.

With it, it is possible to turn on, off or program televisions, computers, sound systems, air conditioning, smart lamps and whatever else offers the option of being connected through an application or by voice command, since many of these controls are compatible with virtual assistants like Alexa and Google Assistant. For this functionality, however, you must have a device from the Echo (Amazon) or Nest (Google) line.

Depending on the product model, you can create and program “scenarios”, configuring the universal control to activate all the desired devices at a certain time — when you get home, for example.

Check out some suggestions to make your home smarter and more functional, with just a few taps or words.

Universal WiFi-IR Remote Control – RuleaxAsi

Price: BRL 57*

This model has the ability to control various devices, such as TVs, stereos and even refrigerators, with unlimited storage of equipment in its memory, as long as they have an IR (infrared) connection. In addition, it has voice command compatible with Alexa and Google virtual assistant and wi-fi connection (only supports 2.4G).

Infrared remote control – i2GO

Price: BRL 58.99*

This version of i2GO has 360 degree coverage and the option to schedule a specific time to turn your devices on and off, including the Alexa and Google virtual assistants. It has its own application and is compatible with all other products in the i2GO Home line. Uses infrared as connectivity technology.

Universal remote control – EKAZA

Price: from BRL 97.34 to BRL 83* (15% discount)

With the option of working both by infrared and by Wi-Fi, the accessory allows you to name each device registered in the application the way you want and can also schedule activation times based on pre-defined situations, such as the time to get home from work. It has proximity sensor, with notification of activity in the surroundings of the house.

Wi-Fi smart universal remote control – Multilaser

Price: BRL 61.90*

The device has a 180 degree angle transmission and allows connection to the Alexa virtual assistant. It works at a distance of ten meters, has “smart scene” and equipment on/off programming. The connection is by infrared and wi-fi. The application is free and can be downloaded on your cell phone.

Universal Wi-Fi Smart Remote Control – Elgin

Price: BRL 92.74*

In addition to the usual functions, this Elgin controller has its own application compatible with virtual assistants such as Alexa and Google Home. It has a range of 360 degrees and a distance of ten meters, without barriers. The connection with the devices is made by infrared.

Izy Connect Control – Intelbras

Price: BRL 109.90*

Izy Connect is small, versatile and very practical. Just connect it to your wireless network and its 15 meter (barrier-free) coverage will allow you to store several devices in different rooms in memory, as long as they have an infrared connection. It can be powered by both electric power and mobile chargers.

*Prices and listing were checked on June 16, 2022 to update this story. It may be that they vary over time.

