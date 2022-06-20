Corinthians has five on loan as options to increase the squad

After Corinthians won 1-0 over Goiás, on Sunday, coach Vítor Pereira raged against criticism of the rotation he makes in the squad to start the starting teams in each game. The trainer explained that he did the move to avoid injury. And he said: the squad is short and needs more qualification.

Part of the solution to the problem may already be within the club — not physically, but contractually. Corinthians currently has five players on loan, with close returns, which could be the reinforcements VP needs.

The first of them is already defined. Uruguayan defender Bruno Méndez, who was on loan at Internacional, will not continue at the Rio Grande do Sul club. The player was close to an agreement with Colorado, but the Rio Grande do Sul board announced on Sunday night that he gave up on the negotiation.

“Bruno, against his will and against ours, returns to Corinthians, as no agreement was reached regarding the values. Inter made the maximum effort they could in relation to their financial possibilities. This negotiation did not advanced, so Bruno must return to fulfill the contract with Corinthians”, said Alessandro Barcellos, president of Internacional.

Méndez arrives at the alvinegro club at an important moment, as Gil left the field, in the match against Goiás, with a muscle injury in his left thigh. As he had been training and playing frequently for Inter, the Uruguayan should soon be available to VP.

As he was at a national club, Bruno does not have to comply with the rules of the international transfer window. Unlike the other four on loan, which can only enter the field after July 18, when it opens.

Two midfielders, two forwards

For midfield, two can return. Ramiro is on loan at Al Wasl (UAE) until July 1. And Mateus Vital is linked to Panathinaikos until the 30th of this month. In attack, Léo Natel is on loan at Apoel, from Cyprus, also until June 30. The same date that Madson’s loan to Estrela Amadora de Portugal ends.

Unlike Méndez, however, there is still no formal definition as to the fate of the other players. But given the VP’s speech, it will not be surprising if the four are repatriated.

Unfortunately for the Portuguese, none of the returning players is a centre-forward, a position in which Corinthians has a marked shortage with Jô’s departure from the club.