Coritiba x Athletico: summary reports invasion of the field and throwing of diapers and other objects in the field | Brazilian series a

the referee Luiz Flavio de Oliveira (FIFA-SP) reported invasion of the field and objects thrown on the field, such as diapers and lighters, in the scoresheet of Coritiba 0x1 Athletico. The game was played on Sunday, at Couto Pereira, for the 13th round of the Brazilian Championship.

The “occurrences/observations” point of the document shows that the Coritiba fans threw a glass “with yellow liquid” that hit an athletican athlete. Furthermore, also in the interval, two alviverde fans invaded the lawn.

– One of them entered the lawn, greeted the number 11 athlete (Alef Manga) and provoked the players of the Athletico team. He was then restrained by game security. The other stayed behind one of the targets and was also restrained by security. The fact was taken to the competent authorities, the offenders were identified and the police report 2022/627377 was prepared – he says.

The fan is setting a ridiculous example for society. The boy didn’t even know what he was doing, he didn’t have to. Either action is taken or something very ugly will happen. If it ever happens, stop football. — Felipão, in a press conference

After the start of the second half, the white thigh fans also threw cardboard and a transparent plastic with yellow liquid towards the Hurricane athletes who were warming up.

After the Hurricane goal, scored by Khellven in the 54th minute, several objects were thrown, such as a lighterseveral plastic cups, a sneakersone diaper it is a electronic cigarette. The penalty was awarded by VAR.

At the end of the classic, the refereeing team reported that they were escorted by the Military Police (PM-PR) due to complaints from the athletes. Coxa asked for a penalty in the last bid of Atletiba, by Pedro Henrique in Léo Gamalho. Referee Oliveira whistled the end of the match and did not review the VAR.

Atletico returns to the field against Bahia on Wednesday, at 7:30 pm, at Itaipava Arena Fonte Nova, for the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil. For the Brazilian, the Drilling receives the Bragantino on Saturday, at 4:30 pm, at Arena da Baixada, for the 14th round of Série A.

Coritiba will visit Internacional on Friday, at 9:30 pm, in Beira-Rio, for the 14th round of the Brazilian Championship.