Cyberquad: meet Tesla’s electric quadricycle

At the end of 2021, the Teslacompany of Elon Muskannounced the cyberquada new model of electric quadricycle developed for children. Focusing on “fun experiences”, the vehicle was initially indicated for boys and girls aged at least eight years old – and the cost reached US$ 1.9 thousand (about R$ 9.72 thousand).

In this way, since the beginning of this year, many consumers who have already had the opportunity to purchase the product have published their impressions on the internet, showing the advantages and disadvantages of having the ATV.

(Tesla/Reproduction)Source: Tesla

Below, you can check out more details about the launch, which is inspired by the highly anticipated Tesla Cybertruck. Check out!

What is Cyberquad?

The model’s design was loosely inspired by the company’s Cybertruck, featuring a structure made in a similar way to steel. However, there’s plenty of comfort and practicality for your passengers, including a padded seat and adjustable suspension with disc brakes in the back.

LED flashlights are also included, as well as a high-power battery, which can be fully charged in five hours without interference, and a 500W motor.

Another detail is that the battery life of lithium ion has range of up to 25km. In addition, the maximum speed of the product can be adjusted as consumers wish, always with the safety of their children in mind.

(Tesla/Reproduction)Source: Tesla

However, there’s not much to worry about, with fun always guaranteed and free from unforeseen events or accidents, especially since the vehicle reaches a maximum speed of 16km/h. There is even an adjustable throttle to the riders’ thumb on the handlebars.

On Tesla’s official website, the price remains the same as at the time of launch. Purchase and shipping can only be done via the US Tesla Shop to 48 of the 50 states in the continental federation. Therefore, residents of Hawaii and Alaska will not be able to have their own Cyberquad for now, as well as people from other countries, such as Brazil. The total weight of the product is 56kg.

More information about Cyberquad settings

Recommended for children between 8 and 12 years old, the maximum weight capacity of the Tesla Electric ATV is up to 70kg. The company recommends that after the product arrives at consumers’ homes, all manufacturing instructions are fully read, as there is a lot of important information in the manual, including Cyberquad charging modes.

There are also three speed settings available and all of them can be limited by the children’s guardians whenever necessary. Initially, the first configuration reaches up to 8km/h, the second up to 16km/h and the third performs a reversing process at up to 8km/h.

Regarding the guarantee and return of the product, there are very specific rules for those who want to purchase it and reading them carefully can be essential. The deadline for return for regret is 14 days after the date of confirmation of delivery, and the product must not be damaged. To request a refund, you must go to Tesla’s official website and consult the Order History.

(Electrek/Reproduction)Source: Electrek

The Tesla Cyberquad is just one of the different products that Tesla has launched to serve the platform’s most loyal fans. Elon Musk’s company has even sold a whistle inspired by the Cybertruck.