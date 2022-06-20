Despite the ‘new normal’, Russia persists with supersonic passenger plane project

Illustrative Image – Tsagis





In January 2022, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin had announced that Russian authorities intend to set the task of creating a high-tech supersonic passenger aircraft that will reduce flight time to the Far East, Australia, South Korea and Japan. . The plans seem to live on, despite the war and sanctions, as another member of the government recently declared.

“It is possible to build a civil supersonic aircraft in Russia”Igor Levitin, adviser to the president of the Russian Federation, told TASS. “That [as sanções] does not interfere because Russia already had a supersonic aircraft and I think we will get to that someday.”he said.

In February 2022, Russian Transport Minister Vitaly Savelyev expressed his confidence that civil aviation will return to supersonic transport. Savelyev noted that the Soviet Tu-144 and the Franco-British Concorde were ahead of their time and the transport structure was not ready for them. According to the head of the Ministry of Transport, the cost of air tickets for flights operated by supersonic aircraft will increase, but this transport will be in demand.

In February 2021, the Minister of Industry and Commerce of the Russian Federation, Denis Manturov, during a working trip to the UAE, reported that Russia and the UAE would form a joint venture to develop and build a supersonic business passenger aircraft. The minister pointed out that the creation of two versions of the executive jet is planned: with capacity for eight passengers and up to 30 people.

Russian travelers don’t have many options at the moment. Many Western countries have imposed sanctions on the country, overflight and landing bans make air travel difficult. Reservation numbers dropped accordingly. Still, that doesn’t stop Russia from moving forward with plans for a new supersonic jet.



