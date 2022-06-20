Did you see this? Video shows hundreds of cattle killed by extreme heat wave

The news that brings a video showing hundreds of cattle killed due to a very strong heat wave in the United States was the most accessed content about livestock in the last week on the Canal Rural portal. It is believed that in the state of Kansas, the most affected by the high temperatures, more than 10,000 head of cattle have already died.

In addition, the site also featured reports on capiaçu grass, a complaint about the labeling of certified meat, the start-up of the JBS fertilizer plant using animal raw materials and a recipe that uses less corn to produce more arrobas of meat. .

See the ranking with the top 5 of the most read news about livestock on the site and check the news by clicking on the links and photos below.

Check here for tips by agronomist Wagner Pires, author of the book “Sustainable Pasture from A to Z”, for the Giro do Boi program

According to the association, there is an omission in the labeling of certified pieces, as there would be the presence of zebu genetics in the products. Read the full report

Campo Forte Fertilizantes’ raw material is as sustainable as possible: it comes from by-products from poultry and beef slaughterhouses. know more

Researcher shows how advantageous it is to process wet grain or add water to dry grain before giving it to cattle. Savings can be up to 18 pounds to produce an arroba. check out

There are reports that the high temperatures recorded in the US state of Kansas have already led to the death of more than 10,000 head of cattle. Read the full article and watch the video