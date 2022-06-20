Divinópolis receives Asphalt Plant

The Municipality of Divinópolis, through the Municipal Department of Operations and Urban Services (Semsur) and the Public Works Inspection Department (Semfop), announces that yesterday morning (06/19), the Asphalt Plant arrived in the city. . The arrival of the equipment was accompanied by the Secretary of Inspection of Public Works, Paulo José Silva and by the Secretary of Operations and Urban Services, Gustavo Mendes.





The equipment is located in Semsur’s yard where it will be stored until the structure is assembled, which is being prepared for its operation. The Semsur team is carrying out the preparation of the land, located in the Industrial District of Divinópolis, where the equipment will be installed.





This structure includes, in addition to the earthworks and fencing of the site, the construction of offices, implementation of a road scale to control inputs and production and also a laboratory for technological control.





The need to improve the city’s roads and public places led Mayor Gleidson Azevedo to determine the purchase of the equipment. “We seek to save resources and efficiently carry out the necessary works to satisfy the needs of the population. The municipality needs to invest a lot in infrastructure due to urban expansion. Now that the Asphalt Plant has arrived, we are finalizing the entire structure so that it can soon be fully operational”, he announced.





According to the Secretary of Public Works Inspection, Paulo José Silva, the equipment is a plant for the production of hot machined asphalt concrete (CAUQ), new from the factory, with a production range between 20 and 40 ton/hour. Called mobile asphalt plant, mounted on a single chassis, with two axles, the equipment has 2 metallic dosing silos, with individual dosing system, dosing belts with individual weighing system through load cell, aggregate dryer, bag filter of polyester, drag and discharge elevator, pug mill type mixer and CAP deposit tank.





According to the Secretary of Operations and Urban Services, Gustavo Mendes, the arrival of the Asphalt Plant will be a milestone. “With it, the expectation is to meet all the needs of the municipality with repairs and the stop-gap operation,” he said.





All production is controlled via an automated cabin with a control panel and complete monitoring, with automation by supervisory systems with electronic and manual control and a system for monitoring production and issuing reports.





The purpose of the equipment is the production of Hot Machined Asphalt Concrete (CAUQ), which will be used primarily for hole-filling operations, and may in the future be used for paving over polyhedral pavement and resurfacing urban roads in the municipality.





Resources





The Asphalt Plant was acquired with funds of R$ 1.8 million from an individual parliamentary amendment by Senator Rodrigo Pacheco. The indication of the amendment was made at the request of state deputy Cleitinho Azevedo.





In addition to the asphalt plant, with the same amendment it will also be possible to acquire a road scale to control inputs and production, as well as equipment for a technological control laboratory.





The equipment is expected to be installed in about 45 days.