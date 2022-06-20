Dog attacks attacker and saves owner who would be stabbed by ex

Capitalized hero! The dog Jackson risked his own life to save the owner, who was being attacked by her ex-husband. She was going to stab a woman.

When he saw the danger, Jackson acted immediately. He faced the attacker with all his strength. Even being wounded with knife blows, the puppy continued to face the man, until he ran away from the house.

After the heroic act, Jackson was rushed to the vet to receive first aid and luckily, it passes.

love and courage

The case took place in the mountainous region of Oruro, Bolivia and Jackson’s courageous attitude made news around the world.

It all happened when Jackson saw his guardian’s ex-husband break into the house and attack her.

He defended the woman bravely and did not give up until the attacker ran out of the house.

the wounds

The puppy suffered head and body injuries, but soon received the necessary veterinary care.

José Bernal, director of the Special Force to Combat Violence in Oruro, confirmed that the animal is recovering well from the injuries.

He also said that the aggressor – whose name was not disclosed – will answer for two crimes: attempted femicide and animal aggression.

The case is in the Public Ministry of Bolivia.

See the photo of Jackson after the vet care:

With information from Clarin