Doubtful source says Drew Barry more apparently ‘snuggling up’ with a former co-star after ‘Public Flirtfest’

Barrymore has been publicly for years.

( ) June , 2021 | 9: I’m CDT

(Michael Loccisano/Getty Images) Is Drew Barrymore trying to make a date with an old man? A tabloid claims the actress has her eye on her former co-star. Here’s what you know about romance.

Drew Barrymore Chasing an early list? A recent issue of Women’s Day reports that Drew Barrymore has her eye on her former Poison Ivy co-star Leonardo DiCaprio. Barrymore recently posted a photo of DiCaprio looking at her at the 2021 Golden Globe Awards captioned, “Hi Leo! I didn’t know you were hitting me! I’ve loved you since you met us as teenagers on the set of Poison Ivy! Lately I keep thinking about this credo ‘Leave him better than you, I found him’, that might be a perfect summary of you! We are all better for having you in the world! And on this planet.”

And sources say Barrymore’s friends are buzzing from her flirting post, but ultimately support it. “Drew’s friends are teasing her about what is a blatant flirt post,” said a source. “And she’s not ashamed of it. Drew thought he was hot ever since he met in his teens, when he was a total stranger. She jokes that the movie made his career, so he could at least buy a girl a drink!”

RELATED: Tom Cruise reportedly got banned by a top actress he’s possibly desperately dating, anonymous insider claims But insider adds that Barrymore isn’t just fishing for romance. “She’s hoping that her move can hit back on Instagram for Leo to actually lead somewhere good, though,” the whistleblower spills. “She likes the idea of ​​teaming up with him again for a romantic comedy… They would be a perfect match.”

Wasw Barrymore Flirting with DiCaprio? Here’s the thing: Drew Barrymore’s post was completely random, and how people read it totally as flirting. That’s right, but we have no reason to believe she’s actually pursuing any sort of romance with DiCaprio. As far as she knows, it was just an amused, albeit public, scream for a co-star she clearly admires.

Furthermore, DiCaprio is known to be dating Camila Morrone. As DiCaprio is spoken of, it is obvious that nothing serious would come out of an Instagram post. So there’s no reason to treat this as a real effort – which, persevering on a side note, has never dated anyone more than Cap. until Morrone’s birthday earlier this month. a romantic comedy movie was taken directly from the comments section of Barrymore’s Instagram page. In that same post, one user wrote: “Still think you need to get him to do a romantic comedy with you. His and your feminine would love that too!!!!!”

It’s clear that the magazine just wanted to spice up Barrymore’s racy post with false public insider testimony. But even if you have a crush on celebrities, there’s no reason to cause it. Barrymore a single mom who has been surprisingly surprising about how difficult dating is. So men, the idea of ​​her publicly stalking seems. Tabloid on Leonardo DiCaprio Of course we don’t trust Women’s Day to accurately report anywhere Leonardo DiCaprio is concerned. The tabloid reported not once, but twice that Camila Morrone was pregnant with the actor’s child. Then a magazine claimed that DiCaprio and Morrone were engaged. And more recently, an ad claimed that DiCaprio and Morrone have split. Obviously, Women’s Day is the last place to go for updates on DiCaprio’s love life.

More Stories From Suggest Tippi He allegedly tempted Melanie Griffith to realize she never found a fifth husband, says Renee Zellweger relationship allegedly ‘under threat’ from Ant Anstead’s ex Christ Haack, different internal allegations by Kim Kardashian