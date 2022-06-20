Enlightened: 4 reasons to see the series with Wagner Moura and Elisabeth Moss

If you, like me, like stories involving time travel and thrillers with serial killers, the series illuminated, from Apple TV+, is the perfect choice. Based on the book of the same name by Lauren Beukes, the production follows Kirby Mazrachi (Elisabeth Moss), the survivor of a brutal assassination attempt.

“Years after the attack, she discovers that a recent murder is linked to the attack she suffered. Kirby then teams up with investigative journalist Dan Velazquez (Wagner Moura) to understand her continually changing present, and to confront her past.” , points out the official synopsis of the series.

Are you in doubt whether or not to give the series a chance? Check below four reasons to watch illuminatedfrom Apple TV+.

Why watch Illuminated?

Suspense and sci-fi together

Following a time-traveling serial killer, the series has a very original plot, mixing suspense and science fiction from start to finish – and the positive point is that the two genres are perfectly blended, without being forced or obvious.

One of the masters of horror agrees: writer Stephen King (The Shining, Carrie: The Weird and it), praised the production on his Twitter. “That’s exactly what streaming was made for. Scary and engaging, well-acted and sumptuously done, it’s a romance for the eyes and the mind,” she said.

SHINING GIRLS (Apple+): This is exactly what streaming was made for. Scary and involving, well acted and sumptuously made, it’s a novel for the eyes and the mind. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) May 16, 2022

Brazil on the small screen

Alongside Elisabeth Moss is our beloved Wagner Moura playing a Brazilian investigative journalist. In several scenes with his son, the character appears speaking in Portuguese, which, according to Moura, was his requirement to participate in the series. “I asked to speak Portuguese, it’s a wink to Brazil, to my country,” he said while promoting the series.

In the original script, Dan, Wagner Moura’s character, is Caribbean. He asked showrunner Silka Luisa, however, to speak his mother tongue. “For Silka, this Caribbean thing was very strong, but I asked Dan to be Brazilian. She was kind of ‘like that’, but I thought it was more organic. Globe.

Wagner Moura and Elisabeth Moss became friends by working together (Photo: Spencer Gillis/Instagram)

main trio

The dynamic between Wagner Moura and Elisabeth Moss is eye-popping and sustains the plot very well, but Jamie Bell, the Harper killer — that’s not a spoiler! —, does not fall behind and delivers tense scenes.

Oh, and it’s also worth mentioning the obvious: Elisabeth Moss, as always, is the perfect choice to star in thrillers (just remember The invisible man and We).

Put the cachola to think

If you like to get your head around thinking when you’re watching a movie or series, illuminated and to you. The series does not try to ‘explain’ itself at all times, forcing viewers to: create theories and try to fit all the pieces of the puzzle involving space-time.