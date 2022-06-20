Last Thursday (16th), the Bloomberg reported that Ethereum miners have spent $15 billion on GPUs since 2020, equivalent to BRL 77.3 billion in direct conversion. The high demand for equipment is a result, in part, of the sudden growth of cryptocurrency from October 2020. In the same context, it is worth remembering that the period was also influenced by the scarcity of offers and high consumer interest gamer.

Combined, the demands have driven the price of GPUs and several other categories of electronics to record levels: according to reports from Jon Peddie Researchthe average price of a high-end GPU in the first quarter of 2021 was US$1,358, while an entry model was around US$1,062 — around R$7,000 and R$5,470, in direct conversion.

In a broader analysis, the report further details that 49.02 million GPUs were sold last year, totaling approximately $51.8 billion raised – the highest mark in four years. Considering the numbers, the average price is US$ 1,056 per unit sold, an amount almost equivalent to the double charged for a top-of-the-line model at the end of 2019.

Number of GPUs sold over the years. (Source: Tom’s Hardware, Jon Peddie Research / Reproduction)Source: Tom’s Hardware, Jon Peddie Research

Discounts on the way?

Considering the 70% devaluation since the last highest price of Ethereum until then, it is possible to infer that the demand and buying pressure from miners should decrease substantially. However, with other problems like inflation in the way, one cannot safely celebrate potential GPU price reductions yet.