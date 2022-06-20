Everton Cebolinha thanks Flamengo for affection and says: “I’m going to suffer from anxiety” | Flamengo

Officially announced by Flamengo this Monday, Everton Cebolinha said he was looking forward to making his debut for the club, which can only happen after July 18, when the transfer window opens.

The forward still has a few days of vacation to enjoy, but he warned that he will do everything to be in good condition when he is able to play.

– Very happy, fulfilled and looking forward to playing soon, to feel the affection of the fans on the field. I’ll have time to prepare. Unfortunately, I’m going to suffer a little anxiety seeing my teammates, but I’m going to prepare well to do the job when asked – he told FlaTV.

Asked if his arrival at Flamengo increased his hope of attracting the attention of coach Tite in the final stretch of preparation for the Cup, Everton said that this was not the determining factor for his return to the country.

– Sure (hope), but that wasn’t the main reason. And I came back because of Flamengo. I know that if I do a good job, I will be remembered.

About the affection he began to receive during the negotiation with Flamengo, Everton said he was impressed with the amount of messages received. He recalled that in January he had already spoken with the red-black leaders and that now he hopes to return all their trust.

– I know my responsibility to wear a shirt for a club as great as Flamengo. I will prepare well for this. I am very happy with the reception I had, my social networks were full. I hope to reciprocate in the best way, with titles. Since the first contact, in January, I had already given the Ok to Flamengo, but we still had the Champions League dispute. Now it has come true – he said.

About the number 19 he will wear, Everton said that the success in the 2019 Copa América, with the Brazilian team, made him choose.

– That’s why I chose it, I have good memories. I was champion and top scorer at Maracanã with that number.

For 26-year-old Everton, Flamengo will pay Benfica a fixed amount of 13.5 million euros, but the amount can reach around 16 million euros depending on variables:

Another 1 million euros for Flamengo’s sporting performance;

10% of a future transfer or 1.5 million euros if the striker stays at Flamengo until December 31, 2025 and achieves individual goals.

