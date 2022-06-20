Farm in Piauí is the first to install 5G antenna

Widely present in developed countries, the fifth generation of mobile networks is slowly progressing in Brazil and should take time to reach more distant municipalities, locations that still struggle to connect to the 4G frequency.

Despite limited access in the countryside, the Ipê farm, located in the interior of Piauí, was the first to have a 5G antenna to offer residents of the region access to this technology that is still under development in the country.

According to information from Estadão, the equipment was installed on the rural property in partnership with TIMan operator that last week revealed that it was ready to make 5G available in capital cities, including the Federal District.

In the case of agribusiness, the new frequency should be especially useful for the advancement of means of production that depend on internet connection, reaching both agricultural machinery and projects that use the Internet of Things (IoT).

With this, it is estimated a significant growth in the production of soybeans, corn, barley and other grains, in this case around 20%. The use of the internet for production management is not new in the field, but the arrival of 5G should expand the horizon of possibilities for farmers in the automation segment.

Lack of connectivity in the field

Although the future promises great advances for agribusiness, it is known that in cities in the interior – especially in the North, Northeast and Center-West regions – there is still difficulty in accessing the mobile network in the so-called “shadow zones”, an area in which the signal of operators suffers interference or simply does not arrive.

This limitation restricts the range of technological resources that can be adapted for use in the agricultural environment. However, the installation of 5G antennas according to the schedule stipulated in Anatel’s public notice should contribute positively both to bringing quality internet to rural producers and the population further away.