Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade is the second largest title in the franchise by number of players on Steam

After a temporary six-month exclusive on the Epic Store, Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade arrived on Steam on the 17th. On Valve’s platform, the remake of the seventh title in the franchise ranks second in peak concurrent players with over 13,000 players, second only to Final Fantasy XV and its nearly 30,000 players.

The number isn’t high, especially compared to releases in other genres, but in general, JRPG doesn’t tend to go very far on PC, although that’s changing. One of the biggest hits in this genre in recent years was Tales of Arise, which reached 60 thousand players nine months ago.

It’s also worth remembering that Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade is nothing new on PC, as it first came out on the Epic Store in December. Unfortunately, there’s no way for us to know the game’s sales numbers on Epic’s platform, as neither Square Enix and Epic have released this information.

On Steam, Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade has already been rated 1,797 times and 90.65% of that total has been positive so far. Looking at the reviews, it doesn’t look like any improvements have been made on top of the version initially released on the Epic Store. Some recommend doing the same “gambiarras” that were needed in the first PC release.

Another recurring complaint is the full price of R$349.99. The game is on sale now for R$ 248.22 until June 23 on Steam. That’s a pretty high value on Valve’s platform. Square Enix has already said that it will keep the full price of its games on PC as well (Steam and Epic).

Celebration of 25 years of FFVII revealed some news

The release of Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade was one of the news announced during the celebration of the 25th anniversary of the original title released in 1997 for PlayStation. Several other titles within the Cloud universe are currently in development.

Among them are part two of the remake, called Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion, remake of the original PSP title, as well as more information about the mobile games Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis and The First Soldier.

