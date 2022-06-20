Find out which films Globo shows at the ‘Afternoon Session’ between June 20th and 24th

Photo: Reproduction / TV Globo

Not knowing which movies will be on during the week in the “Afternoon Session”? Check out the program of feature films for the whole family and prepare the popcorn to accompany the movie session from Monday to Friday after “O Cravo e a Rosa”. Check out:

Monday, June 20th

Fake wife

Original Title: Just Go With It

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2011

Director: Dennis Dugan

Cast: Adam Sandler, Jennifer Aniston, Nicole Kidman, Nick Swardson,

Brooklyn Decker, Bailee Madison

Class: Comedy, Romance

Recently heartbroken, plastic surgeon Danny Maccabee pretends to be married to enjoy a few dates without commitment.

Tuesday, June 21

The Book of Love

Original Title: The Book Of Love

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2016

Director: Bill Purple

Cast: Jessica Biel;Maisie Williams;Mary Steenburgen;Orlando Jones

Class: Drama

Unable to cope with the loss of his wife, architect befriends girl

introverted and agrees to help her build a raft to cross the Atlantic.

Wednesday, June 22

Viva – Life is a Party

Original Title: Coco

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2017

Director: Adrian Molina and Lee Unkrick

Cast: Various

Class: Animation

Miguel is a 12-year-old boy who wants to be a famous musician, but he has to deal with his family who disapprove of his dream.

Thursday, June 23

The Car of Compadecida

Original Title: O Auto da Compadecida

Country of Origin: Brazilian

Year of Production: 1999

Director: Guel Arraes

Cast: Matheus Nachtergaele, Selton Mello, Denise Fraga, Diogo Vilela, Marco Nanini, Fernanda Montenegro

Class: Comedy

João Grilo and Chicó outmaneuver residents of a city in the Northeast. Until Grilo gives an account of his actions. Based on the work of Ariano Suassuna.

Friday, June 24th

The Golden Compass

Original Title: The Golden Compass

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2007

Director: Chris Weitz

Cast: Jim Carter, Tom Courtenay, Daniel Craig, Nicole Kidman, Dakota Blu

Richards, Ben Walker

Class: Adventure

Lyra is an orphan who leads a quiet life until she and her daemon, Pantalaimon, discover the existence of a mysterious substance called “dust”.

