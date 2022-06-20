Find out which films Globo shows at the ‘Afternoon Session’ between June 20th and 24th

Not knowing which movies will be on during the week in the “Afternoon Session”? Check out the program of feature films for the whole family and prepare the popcorn to accompany the movie session from Monday to Friday after “O Cravo e a Rosa”. Check out:
Monday, June 20th
Fake wife
Original Title: Just Go With It
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 2011
Director: Dennis Dugan
Cast: Adam Sandler, Jennifer Aniston, Nicole Kidman, Nick Swardson,
Brooklyn Decker, Bailee Madison
Class: Comedy, Romance
Recently heartbroken, plastic surgeon Danny Maccabee pretends to be married to enjoy a few dates without commitment.
Tuesday, June 21
The Book of Love
Original Title: The Book Of Love
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 2016
Director: Bill Purple
Cast: Jessica Biel;Maisie Williams;Mary Steenburgen;Orlando Jones
Class: Drama
Unable to cope with the loss of his wife, architect befriends girl
introverted and agrees to help her build a raft to cross the Atlantic.
Wednesday, June 22
Viva – Life is a Party
Original Title: Coco
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 2017
Director: Adrian Molina and Lee Unkrick
Cast: Various
Class: Animation
Miguel is a 12-year-old boy who wants to be a famous musician, but he has to deal with his family who disapprove of his dream.
Thursday, June 23
The Car of Compadecida
Original Title: O Auto da Compadecida
Country of Origin: Brazilian
Year of Production: 1999
Director: Guel Arraes
Cast: Matheus Nachtergaele, Selton Mello, Denise Fraga, Diogo Vilela, Marco Nanini, Fernanda Montenegro
Class: Comedy
João Grilo and Chicó outmaneuver residents of a city in the Northeast. Until Grilo gives an account of his actions. Based on the work of Ariano Suassuna.
Friday, June 24th
The Golden Compass
Original Title: The Golden Compass
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 2007
Director: Chris Weitz
Cast: Jim Carter, Tom Courtenay, Daniel Craig, Nicole Kidman, Dakota Blu
Richards, Ben Walker
Class: Adventure
Lyra is an orphan who leads a quiet life until she and her daemon, Pantalaimon, discover the existence of a mysterious substance called “dust”.
read more about TV at the iBahia.com and follow the portal on Google News