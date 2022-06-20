Flamengo announces the purchase of Everton Cebolinha and contract until the end of 2026: “Now I’m Mengão” | Flamengo

1 of 3 Everton Cebolinha is announced by Flamengo — Photo: Alexandre Vidal/CRF Everton Cebolinha is announced by Flamengo — Photo: Alexandre Vidal/CRF

In the post, the club played with the character of the comics Cebolinha, who changes the letter “R” for “L”.

“A champion of America whose story no longer fits in the comic book. Coming from Maracanaú, he now makes his home the Maracanã, with the biggest in the world. Tell the chef that everything is seasoned and the contract is signed!”

On his Instagram profile, Everton, who will wear shirt 19, also made his announcement, including a phrase that became famous in Ronaldinho Gaúcho’s presentation in Gávea:

Everton announces that he is from Flamengo on his social networks: “Now I am Mengão”

In a video released by the club, Everton visited the facilities at Ninho do Urubu and greeted his new teammates. Gabigol hugged and joked:

– Against me is a lion. I want to see it now (laughs).

See the arrival of Everton Cebolinha in Flamengo

Cebolinha, 26, has a fixed value of 13.5 million euros for Flamengo, but the amount can reach around 16 million euros. Benfica is entitled to 10% of a possible future sale, but if the player is still at Flamengo in December 2025 and reaches the determined goals, the Portuguese will receive another 1.5 million euros.

The payment will start in the current season, and the installment will run until the end of 2024.

Still aiming to compete in the Qatar World Cup, Cebolinha reaches his third club in his career. Before Flamengo, he defended Benfica and Grêmio, where he was revealed and gained international recognition.

The signing of Everton has gained even more importance after the serious injury of Bruno Henrique, who will have surgery on his right knee and will no longer play this season. The striker is seen as a hope of improving the team’s performance, which is close to the Brazilian’s relegation zone.

But Cebolinha will only be able to enter the field after July 18, when the transfer window will open. That is, after the team has already played in the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil and Libertadores.

Everton Cebolinha arrives in Rio to sign with Flamengo

Everton Cebolinha’s goals and numbers at Grêmio, Benfica and the Brazilian National Team

