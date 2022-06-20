Fluminense’s performances: Cano and Matheus Martins show opportunism; Caio Paulista is doing well | fluminense

The top scorer scored again after two games and was important, even without having a great performance. He played in the sacrifice, with pain after the goalkeeper split, and of the two clear chances he had, he took advantage of one. He left in the second half for Matheus Martins to enter. Grade: 7.0

1 of 6 Cano, from Fluminense, opens the scoring against Avaí — Photo: André Durão Cano, from Fluminense, opens the scoring against Avaí — Photo: André Durão

He won a chance as a starter and had a good first half, helping the marking and appearing in the frame (starting Cano’s goal play). But in the second half he lost production and gave some spaces, such as when he couldn’t keep up with Raniele in the rush of Avaí’s goal, which ended up being annulled by VAR. He came out in the final minutes for Wellington’s entry. Grade: 6.0

2 of 6 Nonato in action in Fluminense x Avaí — Photo: Marcelo Gonçalves / Fluminense FC Nonato in action in Fluminense vs. Avaí — Photo: Marcelo Gonçalves / Fluminense FC

He played his best game playing as a left-back, with beautiful runs, suffered a dangerous foul at the entrance of the area and was well in the marking in the duels with Pottker. He even made the offside line that nullified the goal that would have tied Avaí at the beginning of the second half. He ended up playing from the right wing in the final minutes after Luiz Henrique left and Pineida came in. Note: 6.5

3 of 6 Caio Paulista in action in Fluminense vs. Avaí — Photo: Jorge Rodrigues/AGIF Caio Paulista in action in Fluminense vs. Avaí — Photo: Jorge Rodrigues/AGIF

He came on in the second half in place of Cano, played as a false 9 and showed opportunism to score the goal that gave the team peace of mind. He won in race and speed and hit the corner. Grade: 7.0

4 of 6 Matheus Martins celebrates Fluminense’s second goal against Avaí — Photo: André Durão Matheus Martins celebrates Fluminense’s second goal against Avaí — Photo: André Durão

+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

Fabio (GOAL): 6.5

6.5 Samuel Xavier (LAD): 6.5

6.5 Nino (ZAG): 6.5

6.5 Manuel (ZAG): 6.0

6.0 Caio Paulista (LAE): 6.5

6.5 Andrew (VOL): 6.5

6.5 Nonato (VOL): 6.0

6.0 Goose (MEI): 6.0

6.0 Arias (MEI): 6.5

6.5 Luiz Henrique (ATA): 6.5

6.5 Pipe (ATA): 7.0

Matheus Martins (ATA): 7.0

7.0 Martinelli (VOL): 6.0

6.0 Pineida (LAE): no grade

no grade William Bigode (ATA): no grade

no grade Wellington (VOL): no grade

“The most important thing came: 3 points”, vibrates Gabriel Amaral | The Voice of the Crowd

+ Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!

📰 Read more news from Fluminense 📰

🎧 Listen to the ge Fluminense podcast 🎧

Watch: all about Fluminense on ge, on Globo and on sportv