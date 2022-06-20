Former Apple Engineer Explains Why the First iPhone Didn’t Have Copy & Paste

The first iPhone was a product revolutionaryand there is no one in the world who does not agree with that.

He changed the entire cellphone industry by making the megablasters smartphones of the time look like “baby game” (as Jobs said) overnight. And not just cell phones: the whole technological world has changed after the launch of Apple’s cell phone.

Despite everything that revolutionized, today we can see how the device was limited in season. And one of these limitations that received a lot of criticism was the fact that it was not possible to copy and paste texts in the first version of the system.

This week, one of those who were part of the team that created the iPhone, Ken Kociendarevealed the real reason the first version did not have this basic function.

On a tweetKocienda talks about that time and how it was rushed to get everything ready in time for the launch.

In fact, we already know the story of how Steve Jobs pressured the team and demanded that they do things considered impossible for the device to reach the market in a few months.

Was lots of thing to do in such a short time.

If we imagine that several things there were being recreated from scratch, without any similar on the market, we can already have an idea of ​​the amount of things to do. And the worst: Jobs wanted everything “for yesterday”.

It’s as if a job that would take 5 years to develop had to be done in less than a year and a half.

Obviously the engineers went out of their way and stayed overnight to get the job done in time. And here comes Kocenda’s explanation for the first iPhone not having a copy and paste function:

The original iPhone didn’t have cut/copy/paste, and the quickest explanation is that I did not have time to do.

That’s it. The pure and simple explanation is that we are left without copying and pasting because didn’t have time to put! 😱

I had a lot of work to do on the keyboard, autocorrect, and text system. The design team didn’t have time either. So we gave up on putting the feature in version 1.0.

And apparently they had a lot of work the following year too, because copying and pasting only appeared two years later, in the iOS 3.0 (at the time the system was called iPhoneOS).

Ken Kocenda, in addition to calling himself the “inventor of the spell checker“, wrote a great book called Creative Selectionabout Apple’s golden age of design in the days of Jobs.

There is still no version translated into Portuguese, but for those who don’t have the language as a barrier, it is one of the books that should be present in the library of every Apple fan.

Who knows what else was left out of the first iPhone…

Although we made a compilation of some things that Jobs presented, but did not deliver: