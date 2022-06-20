Former referees analyze controversial moves in games of the round

The Brasileirão round at the weekend had controversies involving penalties, mainly in two games: Corinthians 1 x 0 Goiás and Inter 2 x 3 Botafogo. Former referees and referee commentators analyzed the bids.

In the game held in São Paulo, the Corinthians goal came out in a penalty kick after a dubious bid. Roger Guedes stole the ball at the entrance to the area and rolled to Adson, who hit the goal. On Tadeu’s rebound, Guedes kicked, and the ball caught Caio Vinícius’ arm, who was leaning on the ground. Referee Bráulio da Silva Machado signaled the penalty, converted by Fábio Santos.

Alfredo Loebeling believes there was a penalty. “I would score. When the player gives the cart, the open arm is increasing the space. You have to take into account whether or not he attacks the ball. He gives the cart to prevent the ball from passing and opens his arm. what to score [o pênalti]”, he told the UOL Esporte.

Carlos Eugênio Simon disagrees. “There was no penalty. Roger Guedes hits the ball, Caio Vinícius will block the kick, catch the belly and then go to the arm. It’s a natural gesture. To fall, he will support himself with his arm. Nothing to score.” , opined.

In the same game, Goiás asked for a penalty after Pedro Raul was pulled by Robson Bambu inside the area. The referee ordered the game to go on.

“The Goiás defender was reckless when he played to intercept the shot on goal, leaving his arm very tight. And the other also grabbed the shirt, clearly, and the referee and VAR did not see it. Both shots were a penalty”, he declared. Arnaldo Cezar Coelho to the Round Table, from the Gazeta.

“It was a penalty by Bambu on Pedro Raul. It’s a difficult move to see on the field, because it’s a pull on the shirt from the back. The VAR should have suggested, this move is very difficult for the referee to see. The VAR should have called because the referee didn’t see it. Penalty not scored”, added Simon.

Penalty for Inter?

In another game marked by controversies, Botafogo beat Inter, in a comeback, by 3 to 2. After six minutes of the first half, Alan Patrick received in the area and tried to score. The ball hit his chest and landed on Philipe Sampaio’s arm. Referee Savio Pereira Sampaio had not scored a penalty, but was called to VAR, reviewed the bid, scored the penalty for Inter and sent off the Botafogo defender.

“I think it’s a great injustice, [a bola] hits the belly, goes to the side and slips on the arm. Taking a penalty on such a move is a crime. And even more crime is expelling the player with five minutes”, said Arnaldo.

Loebeling goes along the same lines: “The move doesn’t make any sense, because the rule talks about the proximity of the play. There’s no way he can take his arm away. The referee calls a penalty that isn’t. Totally wrong. It’s a gross mistake. of the referee, then the VAR should interfere in this play, but it interferes in a negative way. The penalty and the expulsion are absurd”.

Simon also disagreed with the referee’s marking on the field. “There was no penalty. The ball gets caught in the belly and slides into the arm. There was no penalty and there would be no expulsion.”