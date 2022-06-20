Galaxy exclusive? Samsung Pay no longer works on phones from other brands

As much as it is a payment service from Samsung, Pay can also be used by smartphones from other brands that have active NFC. That’s because the app is available for download from the Play Store.

However, according to reports from several users, Samsung Pay simply stopped working on devices that do not belong to the Korean brand’s catalog. The number of complaints has grown substantially in the company’s support channels.

In most cases, users get the error message that states “ID is not valid”.

Commenting on the matter, some manufacturer executives admitted – on condition of anonymity – that the payment service will no longer work on non-Samsung smartphones.