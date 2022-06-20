Galaxy exclusive? Samsung Pay no longer works on phones from other brands

As much as it is a payment service from Samsung, Pay can also be used by smartphones from other brands that have active NFC. That’s because the app is available for download from the Play Store.
However, according to reports from several users, Samsung Pay simply stopped working on devices that do not belong to the Korean brand’s catalog. The number of complaints has grown substantially in the company’s support channels.
In most cases, users get the error message that states “ID is not valid”.
Commenting on the matter, some manufacturer executives admitted – on condition of anonymity – that the payment service will no longer work on non-Samsung smartphones.
The answer is somewhat unusual, since Samsung should at least communicate to the general public about the end of support for third-party smartphones.
In addition, the Korean manufacturer should have released the announcement months in advance so that all users could migrate to Google Pay, for example.
To make matters worse, those who use a smartphone that is not of the brand, but have the Galaxy Watch 4, also saw the watch without access to Samsung Pay.
For now, the manufacturer has not yet issued an official note on the matter. So there are still chances that it’s all just a bug.