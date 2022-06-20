GeForce Now will offer 120 fps on all Android phones

Nvidia announced that all cell phones android will be able to run games on GeForce Now at 120 fps coming soon. According to 9to5Google, the feature should arrive on Android devices “in the coming weeks”. Until then, only a few devices supported streaming gameplay at 120 frames per second in the subscription service.

GeForce Now offers gamers the ability to play a variety of PC games using basically just one device (such as cell phones, tablets, PCs, and even Smart TVs) with internet connection and a compatible app. With the difficulty of finding the latest video cards or simply not having a powerful computer, the service is a great alternative for those who want to play the main PC games anytime and anywhere — and now in up to 120 fps in the palm of your hand.

It’s worth noting that while streaming graphics at 120 frames per second is, at least in theory, coming to all Android devices, the feature won’t really be available to everyone. In the end, it is necessary to have a phone with a 120Hz displaysomething that is still not the reality of many people in Brazil.

According to the report, when asked about the possibility of the resource reaching the iOSNvidia stated that there is no forecast release of gameplay streaming at 120 fps on iPhone and iPad.

With or without a top-of-the-line screen phone, the streaming gaming service is freebut players can choose to pay a GeForce Now subscription for more game time and higher video quality.