Glove de Pedreiro vents and announces pause in the recording of videos: ‘cool your head’

the influencer Iran FerreiraO Mason’s Glove, announced that it will not publish videos in the coming days. The decision was announced in a live broadcast on Sunday (19), via Instagram.

“A hug to you there. These days I don’t post a video. I’m going to stay a while, okay? Without posting a video. I’m going to cool my head. They keep bothering the guy. It’s alone, God and my fans. The rest is the rest”, declares in video.

The outburst has fans worried. At 20 years old, Luva de Pedreiro is a phenomenon on social networks. With productions involving football, he gained 14.3 million followers on Instagram and 16.9 million on Tik Tok.

Born in the interior of Bahia, in the municipality of Quijingue, Iran created catchphrases such as “Yesss”, “Receive” and “Thank God the Father”. On a dirt field, he became popular showing skill in submissions.

Conflict with businessman

Followers speculate that Iran Ferreira came into conflict with businessman Allan Jesus, responsible for managing the young man’s career. Despite the rise in social networks, Luva de Pedreiro maintains a very humble life.

The topic has already been discussed by other influencers, such as Casimiro. At the time, he questioned the reason for the Bahian to continue living in the same region and not having gotten many advertisements with his success.