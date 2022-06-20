Glove de Pedreiro vents on social media and announces pause in videos: ‘I’m fed up, now’

Iran Ferreira, known as “The Mason’s Glove Guy”, announced a pause in its digital content. During a live on Instagram, on Sunday night (19), the young man showed irritation and vented about his current moment on social media.

– Thank God, Dad. I’m for my followers. What my followers say to me there… Are you connected? I don’t drink, partner. I’m sane. Are you on? But I want to vent on this p… I’m fed up, already – said Luva.

After the statement, the term ‘Pedreiro Glove’ was among the most commented on Twitter, with many users of the social network showing concern about the young man’s video.

Iran Ferreira is the football digital influencer with the most followers on Instagram, more than 14 million followers. On TikTok, where he went viral with his content, Luva has approximately 17 million profiles.

– A hug for you there. These days I don’t post a video. I’m going to stay there for a while… Are you connected? No posting video. I’m going to cool my head, gee! They’re pissing the guy off. Follow this p… alone. God and my fans, bro. F… up. The rest is the rest – vented the influencer.

The nickname “O Cara da Glova de Pedreiro” came from the fact that the young man did not have enough money to buy a pair of cold gloves like those used by players who play in Europe, so he used creativity to overcome this adversity.

A feature present in the videos is the his relationship with Vasco da Gama, Iran inherited, through the influence of the family, the passion for the carioca team. Always praising the Giant of the Hill and kissing the Maltese Cross, Luva de Pedreiro makes a point of showing his affection for the club.