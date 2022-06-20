Grêmio agrees Lucas Leiva’s return | Guild

Grêmio hit the return of the steering wheel Lucas Leiva. After a back-and-forth negotiation, the agreement was sewn this Sunday afternoon in Porto Alegre. It lacks the officialization of everything in the documents.

Lucas will undergo medical examinations and sign a contract until the end of 2023 with the Grêmio shirt. The information was published by GauchaZH and journalist Duda Garbi and confirmed to ge.

The gaucho club kept the conversations with the steering wheel after going “to the limit” on Friday and the victory over Sampaio Corrêa. The term of the bond was crucial for Grêmio, who kept the contract at 18 months and adjusted financial points with the midfielder.

Lucas gave in on the financial part to settle with Grêmio, but he also put in a contract a trigger to increase the salary in case of access to Serie A.

Grêmio and Lucas Leiva had been talking since the end of May about a comeback. Free after ending his contract with Lazio, the midfielder also received an offer from Botafogo, but the intention to be in Porto Alegre and in the club for which he was revealed weighed.

