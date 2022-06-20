Grêmio agrees to hire midfielder Lucas Leiva

*With information from Radio Guaíba reporter Rafael Pfeiffer

THE novel Lucas Leiva, 35 years old, is nearing its end. And he must be positive for Grêmio. This Sunday, the midfielder accepted the Grêmio proposal and is preparing to sign until December 2023 with Tricolor. even with the Botafogo harassmentwhich offered higher salary values ​​and longer contract time, the player prioritized his return to Porto Alegre.

according to the Radio Guaíba reporter Rafael Pfeiffer, the signing of the contract should take place this Monday at the Arena. Since the end of May, Lucas Leiva has been free on the market, after saying goodbye to Lazio, from Italy, where he played for five seasons.

🇪🇪 Information from @rafapfeiffer: Lucas Leiva accepted Grêmio’s proposal and will be a Tricolor player. Contract until the end of 2023. Signing should happen tomorrow, throughout the day, at Arena. #LigaNaGuaíba — Futebol Guaíba (@FutebolGuaiba) June 19, 2022

Arriving as a reinforcement for the dispute of Series B, the athlete will only be able to start acting from the 18th of July, when the window for reinforcements opens. He will find the club again under reconstruction. Since leaving the old Olympic stadium in 2007, the midfielder, who played in the Battle of the Aflitos in Serie B, in 2005, and in the Libertadores vice-championship, in 2007, has always made clear his desire to one day return to wearing the shirt. grêmio.





See too