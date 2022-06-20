Grêmio will receive more than R$ 2 million with the sale of Everton Cebolinha to Flamengo | Guild

Grêmio will also profit from the negotiation between Flamengo and Everton Cebolinha, confirmed this Monday. Tricolor will not receive what was projected when they sold the striker to Benfica, but will be entitled to a percentage related to the solidarity mechanism, of about R$ 2.5 million.

Tricolor is entitled to 3.4% of the approximately R$72.5 million to be paid by Flamengo to Benfica, while Fortaleza has 1.6% for the period of training of the player in both clubs. The percentage means R$ 2,465,931.60 to Grêmio’s coffers for the rest of the year.

The gaucho team would be entitled to 20% of the profit that Benfica would get from a possible deal. But the red-blacks will pay a lower amount than that spent by the Portuguese to sign the Grêmio player in 2020, around 20 million euros. Thus, Tricolor will not earn that 20% of the so-called “surplus value”, the profit between trades.

1 of 1 Everton Cebolinha on the pitch for Benfica — Photo: Getty Images Everton Cebolinha on the pitch for Benfica — Photo: Getty Images

The clause is similar to others placed in deals such as the sale of Pepê to Porto and the departure of Tetê to Shakhtar Donetsk – the striker is on loan at Lyon and can be bought permanently by the French club.

In his career at Grêmio, Cebolinha participated in 273 matches, with 69 goals scored. He was champion of the Copa do Brasil (2016), Libertadores (2017), Recopa Sul-Americana (2018) and two Gauchões (2018 and 2019), in addition to having participated in the 2020 title campaign.