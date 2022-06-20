Grey’s Anatomy | Actress Finally Reveals Why Callie Left The Show

On the air for over 17 years, Grey’s Anatomy is one of the most distant series of American television and well known for its constant change of actors. Therefore, with few exceptions, the current cast of the series little resembles the first characters of the plot.

And, among one of the actresses who left Grey’s Anatomy it’s been a long time Sara Ramirezknown for giving life to Dr. callie.

arriving the plot of Grey’s Anatomy in the second season, Ramirez remained on the series until 2016. However, for the first time in over six years, the actress revealed the reason that made her leave the production.

in an interview for VarietyRamírez revealed that he had reached his mental apex to play a character.

“I achieved a physical, emotional and mental capacity to play the character – and I kind of lost myself in that,” he said. Ramirez.

Beloved by a legion of fans, when she left the plot of Grey’s Anatomy, Ramirez already interpreted the Dr. callie, about ten years ago. In the series, Callie was a character of great importance, often playing a role in various stories within the series.

“Wear”, the biggest problem of Grey’s Anatomy?

After 18 seasons on the air, Grey’s Anatomy has already revealed its Achilles heel. As with many other long-running productions, the wear and tear of its actors has always threatened the series.

Debuting in 2005, the series’ cast has undergone profound changes and only three actors from the original cast remain in the production (Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson, and James Pickens Jr.).

Although it has reinvented itself over the years, for the first time, Grey’s Anatomy is threatened by the attrition of its squad. At the center of the drama is actress Ellen Pompeo who plays Meredith Grey, the protagonist of the plot.

That’s because, in recent months, Pompeo has made it increasingly clear that she’s worn out playing her character. And, although she has already renewed her contract for the 19th season, the actress has already commented on the possibility of leaving the series.

In an interview for Entertainment Tonight, Pompeo commented on the possibility of Grey’s Anatomy continue their plot without Meredith Grey.

“I think for young people it’s really good content and we’re going to try to keep it on the air for them, not necessarily with me, but beyond me,” Pompeo said.

According to Pompeo, the longevity of Grey’s Anatomy has always been in the plans from Shonda Rhimes, its creator, as the series “inspired so many generations of healthcare workers”.

Continuously trying to reinvent the series has been the challenge at this point. And, listen, she speaks to so many people. Young people love the series.” Who will be the person to replace Grey? “Let’s find someone. Maybe so, maybe not,” she added.

Recently, Grey’s Anatomy aired its 400th episode. On television, the 19th season of the series is shown by Sony channel.

While in streaming, it is possible to find the first 17 seasons of the plot on Star+ and GloboPlay.

