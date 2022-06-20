Hamilton and Russell shouldn’t speak for everyone in F1

Load audio player

pilot of red bull and leader of the 2022 season of formula 1, Max Verstappen stated that the competitors of the mercedes, Lewis Hamilton and George Russellmust “speak only for themselves” in relation to the porpoising.

The ‘bounces’, as they are also known, have caused controversy in this championship and the drivers of Mercedes, one of the teams most impacted by the phenomenon, have been widely critical of the porpoising‘reporting’ the security risks involved.

Other teams, however, managed to ‘work around’ the problem, such as Red Bull itself. In any case, the International Automobile Federation (FIA) has implemented a technical directive concerning the porpoising.

With that in mind, Verstappen voiced his opposition to mid-season rule changes and also took the opportunity to ‘horn’ the competition, especially after Hamilton warned of safety risks.

“It’s not just him, but his teammate as well,” Verstappen said. “They speak ‘for other people’, but they should just focus on themselves and say what they think. So speak for themselves and don’t involve other people.”

Verstappen’s speech not only comes after Hamilton’s speech, but also after the seven-time champion suffered from the porpoising at the Azerbaijan GP. In Canada, however, Russell reported not having suffered. In any case, the Monegasque Charles Leclerc, from Ferrari, was another ‘unsympathetic to the measure’ of the FIA.

