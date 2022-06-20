“He thinks he’s Pelé”, Renata Fan sees ex-Menino da Vila ’cause’ in audience for problems with Corinthians

Discussion at this Monday’s Open Game was on top of a former Santos player who is now in trouble against Fiel

Robson Bamboo is one of several cases of players revealed at CT Rei Pelé who left the saints for free and through the “back door”. In 2018, the defender refused a proposal to renew Peixe and transferred free of charge to Athletico-PR, where he would be champion of the Copa do Brasil the following season. In mid-2020, the club from Paraná announced the sale of the beque to French football.

Without much prominence in Ligue 1, Bambu ended up returning to national football in January. Nice, from France, agreed to loan the defender, now 24, to Corinthians until December. Alvinegro has committed to pay 100% of the athlete’s salaries, which is not pleasing Fiel. The beque has been embittering several mistakes, from dangerous ball output that result in opposing goals to silly fouls that generate noise from the Corinthians fans.

In the game against Goiás, last Sunday (19), Braulio Machado failed to score a clear penalty in Bambu’s pull on striker Pedro Raul inside the area. Not even VAR called the referee for further review. Still, the defender has not escaped criticism. In this second edition (20) of the Open Game, by Renata Fan, the performance of shirt 3 was discussed by commentators.

The host Oscar Ulysses stated that the technical commission of Vítor Pereira needs to speak personally with Bambu so that the beque acts in a simpler way. “He was a promise for Santos, he played very well, but today someone has to talk to this boy, because he’s going to end his career. He thinks he’s Pelé”, pinned Ulysses. In charge of the attraction, Renata also agreed with the positioning.

Even after the controversial departure, Santos, in June 2020, won an important lawsuit in court in which Athletico-PR was forced to pay R$ 7 million to Peixe for hiring Bambu. Peixe asked for R$ 14 million with the action, but celebrated the victory in the National Chamber of Dispute Resolution (CNRD) of the CBF.