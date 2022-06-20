heard vs. Depp and the consequences for women’s rights – Middle East Monitor

Weeks have passed since the sentence passed during the trial of Amber Heard and Johnny Depp. However, the consequences of the process on various matters will be lasting, as experts point out.What happened in court?

In 2018, Amber Heard published her now infamous editorial in the newspaper The Washington Post, in which he reported experiencing domestic violence from childhood to adulthood. The following year, Johnny Depp filed a defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife, claiming to be a victim and not an aggressor. The immediate dynamics and controversies affected his career. Depp lost potential contracts and his role as the franchise’s antagonist fantastic beasts — series spin-off Harry Potter. The dispute reached its climax on April 11, 2022, in the midst of a six-week trial in Fairfax County, Virginia, broadcast live on television and several YouTube channels. Both sides presented evidence of mistreatment. On June 1, 2022, the jury ordered Heard to pay her ex-husband $15 million. The same jury sentenced Depp to pay her $2 million in damages after Heard’s lawyers filed a lawsuit to respond to the charges.

What happened outside of court?

It is important to understand that this is a defamation judgment, that is, referring to a statement that in some way harms the reputation of a third party.

Both sides claimed to be victims during the process. Depp accused his ex-wife of physical assault and intimidation. Heard accused her ex-husband of physical, verbal and sexual violence. Social media platforms were filled with memes; mostly portraying Depp as a victim, while portraying Heard as “manipulative”. Some users took advantage of the case to try to degrade the MeToo movement, with hashtags like #MePoo and other outrageous messages. Indeed, Heard’s public trial appears to have opened the gates of hell against women. The online reactions confirm an uncomfortable regression in the dignity of women, while a deluge of hateful statements has spread against someone who decided to merely report their own experiences.

Why does Heard receive such hate? What does this say about our society and its current assessment of women’s rights and achievements?

One of the dangerous results of the process is the controversial concept of “reciprocal abuse”. According to experts, the term is notoriously problematic because domestic violence refers to power and control. Therefore, the adoption of the concept ignores, as a last resort, the imbalance of power and repeated harassment in intimate relationships. In such relationships, the abuser can manipulate the victim to the limit of reaction to coerce her into assuming the role of the eventual abuser—a process known as blame-shifting. By accusing Heard of exploiting Depp’s fortune and status, however, his admirers highlighted the power imbalance. One party enjoys greater celebrity than the other; one of the parties has more recognition in his career, with three Oscar nominations, among other awards.

Another unsettling trend is the rise of misogyny online after the process. Moira Donegan wrote: “Depp’s fans don’t seem to deny the domestic violence allegations against Heard, but rather applaud her. ‘He could have killed you,’ said a viral video on TikTok in support of the actor. ‘He had the right,’ he added. The post got over 220k likes … The Heard trial appears to be the culmination of our culture’s derogatory response to gender-based violence. Who knows, the misogyny backlash has picked up momentum again after a brief retreat. Recently, women have refused en masse to keep the secrets of their mates and relatives or to be silent about their own lives. However, a resurgence of sexism, virulent social media harassment and legal threats seems to push them back into secrecy — through force.”

Another equally worrying aspect is the stereotype of the victim. Violence – especially domestic violence – is repeatedly justified by stereotypes, which serve as an alternative to the character of the individual or the reality of the situation. According to Zanita E. Fenton, a professor of law at Princeton University, any woman who does not fulfill certain expectations — for example, a traditional role of mother or wife — does not represent, in the eyes of the macho culture, a “real woman”. and is then subjected to a portrait of degeneration. In this bias, while the “good girl” deserves protection, non-submissive women deserve punishment. Given the complaint itself as a sign of rebellion, Heard could not be considered a genuine victim of domestic violence.

What does that say about the future?

The trial had two sides. The first accused Amber Heard of lying, manipulating and exploiting her character as a woman to garner public empathy. Under this bias, Heard deserved the sentence and the designation of “aggressor”, effectively responsible for the downfall in her ex-husband’s career. The opposing side insists that the verdict represents a mistake, given that Heard would be the real victim in the abuse dynamic, so that Johnny Depp’s team of lawyers would have used the actress’s psychological problems to gain an advantage, especially in the eyes of public opinion. . Furthermore, the verdict may prompt abusive men to adopt the legal process as a mechanism to exert power over women.

Many point out that conventional law is used as a tool to perpetuate a gender hierarchy. However, this process — and those it may inspire — further complicates the debate over systemic sexism in the Western justice system. Under the present logic, the aggressor gives the victim no alternative but to respond or surrender. If he takes the first route, the victim then becomes an “aggressor”; if he gives up, the violence loses its gravity in the eyes of others. In any case, the victim is deprived even of his victimhood. As if that wasn’t enough, we all watched the trial as a piece of entertainment, amidst memes and jokes. The process itself was quite graphic in reports of drug use, assault and even rape. Consistent pressure against Heard as allegedly oblivious to the victim image has provided the public with inaccurate information about what it means to be a victim, about notions of consent, impunity, and others.

Jessica Taylor expressed apprehension at the response given to the trial on social media, describing the case as “an amalgamation of misogyny and global distrust in the word of women who report abuse in any context”. For Taylor, the nickname “Amber” can now be adopted in a sarcastic tone by ex-partners or family members, in order to discredit women – “Amber” has tragically become synonymous with “liar”.

The trial universally affects victims of domestic violence. Specialists fear the negative impact on women in order to smother them into silence again, around an agenda that is already quite delicate in the face of public debate. Ruth Glenn, a member of the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, notes that memes and hashtags expressly degrade the victim. The case demonstrated how hard it is for victims of domestic violence to denounce their abusers, in the midst of overwhelming adversity.

The process also represents a turning point for the MeToo movement. What should have been a victory for the campaign to denounce gender violence became a later instrument to punish victims. Despite the hate on social media being directed at Heard, all women are apparently the target — especially those who reported abuse during the first wave of the MeToo movement. The hypothesis that Heard lied and resorted to the campaign to gain his own advantage is probably the reason why many columnists and researchers described the sentence as “the death of the MeToo movement”. However, using the verdict as a crutch to defame women as a whole is an absolute disgrace — especially those who report repeated abuse that, according to United Nations (UN) data, one in three women experience.

In short, there is still a long way to go when it comes to women’s rights and gender inequality. We need to reform our culture’s response to cases of violence, including the way we listen to the victim, especially on online platforms. Amber Heard’s trial against Johnny Depp is proof of this demand.

