Here’s how to see your first photo likes and comments on Instagram

Some netizens discovered a feature on the Instagram which allows users to see the likes, comments, and responses obtained from older stories on your profile.

Read more: Adam Mosseri announces that Instagram will launch new features

Check out how to see the first photo like and comment on your profile:

1. On Instagram, go to your profile and click on the “sandwich” menu, represented by three dashes or dots;

2. In the tab that will appear, select the option “Your activity” and proceed;

3. Instagram will give you several options to manage your activity in the app. In this menu, click on “Interactions”;

4. Choose between “Comments”, “Likes” or “Replies to the story” to check the oldest interactions;

5. On the selected page, click on “Sort and Filter”;

6. In the open tab, you can select a start and end date or click on “Sort by”;

7. Select the option “From oldest to newest”;

8. Click on “Apply”;

9. The first image on the left is the oldest (still published) post to receive a like on your profile.

The resource still has some errors and the locations of publications have been replaced by white and blackboards. Even so, the experience unlocks many memories worth checking out!