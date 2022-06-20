“High profit and reunion”; Borja receives a proposal of R$ 25 million and can become a ‘rival’ of Palmeiras

Negotiations may take place soon and a reunion with the Colombian is a likely path to Verdão

O palm trees recently lived with a problem that agitated the fans a lot: the lack of a striker. As a result of the departure of Luiz Adriano and Deyverson, some improvisations were taking place, in the same way that Rafael Navarro and Breno Lopes gained some opportunities, but they were not 100% of what everyone expected.

As a result, the board went to the market and already announced 2 novelties for the sector: Miguel Merentiel and Flaco López, which arrive approved by Abel Ferreira and should be used from the middle of this year. The expectation is that the duo fits the current scheme, which currently has Ron being improvised in the role.

Years ago, Verdão had another name acting as a reference in the attack, but that doesn’t miss the fans either, so much so that it ended up being loaned a few times: Miguel Borja. Arriving at Palestra Itália as a highlight, leaving a great impression when he played against São Paulo, for example, the Colombian never established himself, living with heavy criticism.

After a spell at Grêmio, the gringo left São Paulo to return to Junior Barranquilla, where he made 27 games and 16 goals so far in 2022, shining and catching the attention of a South American giant: River Plate. According to the Argentine newspaper “Olé”, the striker would have received a proposal around four to five million dollars (about R$20 to 25 million) for a three-year contract from the team commanded by Marcelo Gallardo.

If this negotiation takes place, Palmeiras can be a high profit and reunion: they would be entitled to 50% of the values ​​and have the opportunity to meet Borja again in a supposed Libertadores final, if both advance to the final. With the Colombian team eliminated from the Sudamericana and out of the final of the national championship, negotiations could evolve soon.