House built with 3D printer in five weeks

A concrete house built with a 3D printer? Yes there is! And it was completed in just 5 weeks, that is, in record time compared to a normal masonry construction that would take several months.

Designed by startup 3DCP Group, the small concrete house was all printed. The property is located in the city of Holstebro, Denmark.

“It doesn’t look all that impressive when you pass it on the road, but it’s actually a huge leap forward for the construction industry and the future of construction,” said Mikkel Brich, co-founder and CEO of the company.

home in 5 weeks

This is the group’s first building and was named Casa 1.0.

To generate the house, 3DCP used the BOD2 printer from the Danish construction and technology company COBOD.

The team worked 18 hours a day to complete the property. But in the total period, the 3D printer was only active 22 hours. The rest was finishing the work.

Electrical wiring, plumbing and other functionality were completed as the house was printed.

House 1.0 was completed in March of this year.

It is now open to the public to see this great construction up close!

People from several countries have already been there to understand how a concrete house can be ready in such a short time.

The value of the work was not disclosed.

With information from Flipboard