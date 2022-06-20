Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

Withdrawal with Pix at ATMs has already become a reality; see how to do

Without bureaucracy, with accessible services and uncomplicated language, fintechs are gaining more and more space in the financial market. Among the main ones is Nubank, one of the largest Brazilian digital account companies. With all this success, some doubts arise related to the money left in the account, after all, does it really pay off?

Yes, the money in the Nubank account pays. This is just one of the numerous financial advantages offered by fintech to its customers. The account is fully digital, that is, everything is done through the application.

With the growing number of customers, the most recent ones are always looking to understand how the money in the financial institution’s account happens. Find out more below.

How much money does the Nubank account earn?

To understand the yield, it is first necessary to understand the value of the Interbank Deposit Certificate (CDI) rate. Nubank’s CDI correction is 100%. This means that the yields offered are approximately 12.65%.

In this sense, it can be said that by keeping R$ 1,000 in the account, in a month, there will be an increase of R$ 10, that is, R$ 1,010. Per year, the yield is higher than that of the savings account.

How to check the money in the Nubank account?

The amount available in the account can be consulted very simply and at any time. When logging in to the app, the main screen of the app displays the balance and, separately, the amounts contained in the statement itself and the income obtained up to that moment.

CDI rate

The DI Rate or CDI Rate is the parameter for fixed income income in general. CDI operations are carried out daily, so the rate is also updated every day. It is calculated by Cetip (Central for Custody and Financial Settlement of Private Securities).

Finally, to check the daily CDI rate, just access the B3 website.

Image: Miguel Lagoa / Shutterstock.com