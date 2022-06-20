Iman Vellani was surprised by her role in the film

Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe were introduced to a new superhero in her solo series that is already confirmed to appear in captain marvel 2 (the marvels).

Although we know very little about the sequel to the 2019 film, we are sure that we will have the return of Carol Danvers, Monica Rambeau and Kamala Khan in a heroine team, the the marvels.

In an interview with Variety, actress Iman Vellani, Ms. Marvel, revealed how she didn’t realize her role in the marvels would be more than a cameo, while also discussing his timing in the upcoming sequel.

The actress commented how she “I had a hunch [de que ela] would be in it”but was surprised when he learned how she would be “a real main character”:

“It was an evening session when they were announcing everything on Disney Investor Day. Right before they announce the casting of “The Marvels” I get a text message from Disney PR, I get a message from Brie Larson and I get a text message from our producers at the same time saying I’m in the movie and then they announced it on screen . I was like, “Thanks.” I had a hunch I would be in it, but more of a cameo, not a real main character, so it was cool.”

She then lavished praise on Nia DaCosta, director of the marvelssaying how she “It is [sua] favorite human of all time”:

“Nia DaCosta is my favorite human of all time. I think she’s so talented, so caring and thoughtful. She is very director of an actor. Like, after she gets a take that she wants, she’s like, “That’s her. Do whatever you want. Anything we haven’t tried, just do it.” She always gave positive reinforcement, even if she didn’t have any grades. She’d be like ‘That little thing you did with your hand, I really like that.’ And I’m like, ‘Oh, wow. She noticed!’ She really cares and checks you out.”

This movie promises a lot and has everything to be one of the biggest productions of Marvel, with three powerful and beloved heroines. But we still have a whole year separating us from that big debut.

the marvels is the official title of what we call captain marvel 2, still without official translation in Brazil and continuation of one of the billionaire films of Marvel Studios, was finally confirmed after months of silence. What is known so far is that the film will have the screenplay written by Megan McDonnell (WandaVision) and will take place in the present day, after the events of Avengers: Endgame!

Director Nia Dacosta will helm the sequel. Obviously, Brie Larson will be back as Carol Danvers. As well as the return of Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan, Ms. Marvel, and Teyonah Parris, the Monica Rambeau of WandaVision. The US theatrical release date is set for July 28, 2023!

