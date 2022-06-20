Inter ends negotiations with Corinthians for Bruno Méndez | International

Inter announced, after the defeat to Botafogo, the end of negotiations with Corinthians for the purchase of defender Bruno Méndez. With no financial agreement, Colorado president Alessandro Barcellos said that the player will return to Timão.

The manager pointed out that the proposal by the Uruguayan defender was not accepted by Corinthians. Last Friday, Timão was already considering the player’s return to São Paulo. Bruno Méndez has six games in the Brasileirão and, due to an agreement, he did not enter the field in the seventh match, which would prevent him from playing for another club in Serie A.

Inter advanced within its financial possibilities in this management making the biggest financial proposal for an athlete. Unfortunately, Corinthians thinks the value is insufficient and we are ending the negotiations. — Alessandro Barcellos, president of Inter

– Bruno against his will and against our return to Corinthians as no agreement was reached on values. Inter made the maximum effort they could in relation to their financial possibilities. This negotiation did not progress, so Bruno must return to fulfill the contract with Corinthians – completed Barcellos.

Bruno Méndez should leave Inter — Photo: Tomás Hammes

By contract, Colorado would have to pay 6 million dollars (about R$ 30.8 million at the current price) for 50% of the Uruguayan’s rights. Corinthians agrees to reduce the amount by half, as long as it also negotiates only 25% of the athlete’s rights – a condition that the Gauchos do not like.

The São Paulo club currently has a 70% share, while the remaining 30% belong to Montevideo Wanderers, the club that revealed the player.

The Uruguayan’s loan contract with Inter runs until June 30. In Beira-Rio since last year, the defender played 48 matches, with two goals scored.

With Corinthians, the defender has a contract until December next year. For Timão he played 44 times and scored one goal.

