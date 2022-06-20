International Federation Restricts Transgender Women’s Participation in Swimming | swimming

The International Swimming Federation (Fina) has announced a new policy that restricts the participation of trans women in the sport. The rule, which went into effect on Monday, bars transgender people who have gone through male puberty from international competition, meaning only trans women who have completed their transition by age 12 can compete.

Fina argues that the age limit for completing the gender transition is necessary to ensure that trans women have an advantage in going through male puberty, although the entity admits that in many countries it is not allowed to make the transition so early. The World Association for Transgender Health recommends 14 years as the minimum age for this transition process.

– This is not to say that people are encouraged to transition at age 12. That’s what the scientists are saying, that if you transition after puberty starts, you have an advantage, which is unfair. They’re not saying that everyone should transition at age 11; this is ridiculous. You cannot transition until this age in most countries, and I hope you are not encouraged to do so. Basically, what they’re saying is that it’s not viable for people who have transitioned to compete without having an edge,” James Pearce, a spokesman for FINA chairman Husain Al-Musallam, told the AP news agency.

In practice, Fina’s new rule bars virtually all trans women from major swimming competitions, including the Olympics. The policy change specifically targets American Lia Thomas, a trans swimmer who competes in university competitions and who had plans to try out for a spot at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. The 22-year-old athlete declined to comment on the new rule.

– Fina’s new eligibility criteria for transgender athletes and athletes with intersex variations are deeply discriminatory, harmful, unscientific and not in line with the 2021 International Olympic Committee guideline on fairness, inclusion and non-discrimination based on gender identity and sex variations. The eligibility criteria for the women’s category, as set out in the policy, police the bodies of all women and will not apply without seriously violating the privacy and human rights of any athlete who intends to compete in the women’s category. director of Athlete Ally, a non-profit organization that advocates for the rights of LGBT athletes.

In November 2021, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) decided that each sport federation would decide its criteria on the issue of transgender and intersex athletes.

On Sunday, the Extraordinary General Congress of Fina approved the creation of a task force to lay the foundations for the creation of an open category that allows the participation of trans women in swimming.