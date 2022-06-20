Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

After several cases of theft of telephone devices that allow access to bank accounts, many Brazilians have considered joining the “Pix cell phone”, which is a smartphone to stay at home, with the exclusive purpose of banking transactions. In this way, the customer would prevent their accounts from being accessed by scammers through smartphone theft.

However, there are other issues to consider when opting for a “Pix cell phone”, which can bring security on the one hand, but take away convenience on the other. Follow the text and understand the pros and cons of making this decision.

After all, is having a “Pix Cell Phone” the safest option against scams?

If, on the one hand, the “Pix cell phone” prevents you from being approached, robbed or kidnapped on the street, you do not have great risks of the thief having access to the most sensitive and important applications. However, you lose the practicality whether to make a transfer, payment or even rescue some emergency value.

Another factor to consider is the safety of the device. As the “Pix cell phone” is exclusive to stay at home and use in banking transactions, customers choose cheaper smartphones. However, Fabio Assolini, senior security analyst at Kaspersky, explained to CanalTech website that these devices are more vulnerable.

“Often, these devices no longer receive an operating system update. So they’re running old versions, and those versions have vulnerabilities. This allows the cell phone to be easily infected or to be more vulnerable to the “jailbreaking” process. With this, the criminal can eliminate, for example, the screen lock”, said Assolini. Also, even if you are at home, there can be theft at home and your accounts will be at risk just the same.

Therefore, the best way to protect your data is to invest in security measures available on your current device, such as learning about the Android and Apple device location system, each with its respective tool. With this technology, even if you are a victim of theft, it is possible to lock the hardware, so that your information is safe.

In addition, you can create multiple layers to protect and hide access to applications as much as possible through more passwords. This, along with knowledge of IMEI locating and blocking tools, will render the stolen device virtually useless.

