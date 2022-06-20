Jennifer Aniston wears the ‘Friends’ costume dress: “I still have it” – Who

+



Jennifer Aniston wears a dress that was from the costumes of Friends (Photo: Playback / Instagram and IMDB)

Jennifer Aniston wowed fans of friends on Sunday night (12) by showing his still strong connection with the iconic sitcom. On Instagram, the 53-year-old actress posted a click in which she appears wearing a dress that was part of the show’s costumes, normally seen on the character’s body. Monica Geller, who was played by her friend, Courteney Cox.

Initially, Jennifer posted in her stories two photos of Courteney in the skin of Monica Geller wearing the outfit. “Does this dress look familiar? I still have it,” she said, tagging her still-friend in the post.

In the sequence, the star appeared wearing the piece alongside Chris McMillan. In the caption, she just put a heart, to show her emotion with the publication.

Actress ‘stole’ the costumes from the set

In mid-May 2021, Jenniffer revealed, during an interview with People Magazinethat before saying goodbye to the recording sets of Friends, in 2004, she ‘stole’ the piece, which was her favorite.

“I went into her (Courteney) clothes rack and picked up a dress that Monica wore. I still have it, I still wear it and it works. It’s a floral dress with black lace, small flowers, a V-neck and short, ruffled sleeves,” she said. Jennifer Aniston.

Still according to people, all the other actors took a few other little pieces of the Friends world home with them. Lisa Kudrow, for example, decided to keep her character rings, Phoebe Buffay; Already Matt LeBlanc, who played Joey, picked up an “I Love Friends” sign. In the interview, however, he said that he did not stay with her.

“I put it in Schwimmer’s car. It took him a week to figure it out. Do you remember?” he said, questioning David Schwimmer, who played Ross in the plot. He immediately countered, bewildered, “Did you do that?” since it’s been 17 years since the series ended.

David Schwimmer himself had “Ross’s ‘Professor Geller’ posters in my office at the museum” and Matthew Perry decided to take the cookie jar that had a watch on it: “I gave it to Lisa. and thought it was a real watch”.

