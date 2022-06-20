Juror opines on Amber Heard’s testimony: ‘Crocodile tears’

Jury member says actress made everyone ‘uncomfortable’ with testimony in case against Johnny Depp

One of the jurors in the case between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp gave an opinion on the actress’ testimony, justifying her defeat in the process by stating that she was not “realistic” during her testimony.

In an interview with the program Good Morning America, on the American TV channel ABC, the member of the jury, which had seven people, commented on the trial that took place over six weeks in a court in Virginia, in the United States.

“The crying, the facial expressions she had, the look at the jury. We were all very uncomfortable,” he explained. “She would answer a question and cry, and two seconds later she would freeze. Some of us used the expression ‘crocodile tears’”.

He continued: “Many jurors felt that what [Depp] was saying, after all, it was more believable. He seemed a little more real in terms of how he was answering questions. His emotional state was very stable all the time.”

Also according to the jury, social media had no interference in the outcome of the process, although the defense of heard have claimed. “We followed the evidence… Me and other jurors didn’t use Twitter or Facebook. Others who had [contas nas redes]made a point of not talking about it,” he said.

The man added: “What I think is true is that they were both abusive to each other. I don’t think that makes either of them right or wrong.”

Indemnity

the value that amber must pay is US$ 8 million considering the discount of US$ 2 million that Johnny Depp must pay her. Initially, the actress owed US$ 10 million in compensatory damages, about R$ 47 million. And $5 million in punitive damages, which was reduced to $350,000, as a result of a local Virginia law. The information is from Splash UOL.