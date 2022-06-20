Juror reveals why Amber Heard lost trial against Johnny Depp

Despite the judgment between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard already closed, the unfolding of the case continues at full steam in the media. This time, one of the jurors who was in the court, declared that the lines of the actress did not seem true.

The man, who has not been named, agreed with internet memes accusing Amber of misinterpreting and admitted that she had “crocodile tears”.

He says that at certain moments, the star seemed very emotional, but that soon after, she sketched a cold expression on her face.

”It looked like she was able to flip the switch on her emotions. The crying, the facial expressions, the look at the jury… We were all very uncomfortable. She would answer a question and cry, and two seconds later she would be completely frozen. It didn’t feel natural,” she said.

According to the participant, they realized that the two had a lot of problems in their marriage, but that the actress’ version could not be believed.

”To get to the level of what she was alleging, there wasn’t enough evidence or any evidence that really supported what she was saying,” he said.

He claims she was dishonest with donation

One of the factors that influenced the group’s decision was the fact that Amber had mentioned numerous times a donation that she would make with the amount she received in the separation agreement.

As this never happened, they assumed the actress was dishonest and could lie again if need be.

Asked about the influence of social media and the media on the case, and how that would have affected the jury’s decision, he said that the decision was made on the basis of evidence and that outside interference did not affect the opinion of any of them.

”Social media has not impacted us. We follow the evidence. We don’t take into account anything outside [do tribunal]. I and other judges do not use Twitter or Facebook. Others who used it made a point of not talking about it. We only look at the evidence. These were very serious accusations and a lot of money involved. So we weren’t taking it lightly,” he confessed.

About being a fan of the star of Pirates of the Caribbeanhe claims that none of the jurors knew their work as well and that they were completely unbiased about it.

”None of us were really fans of any of them,” he admitted.

After several weeks in court, the two artists were ordered to pay damages. Amber shelled out $10 million; while the actor paid her $2 million.

