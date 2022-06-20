Justice League 2 will have 14 heroes, according to rumor; see names

The new Justice League of cinemas should not have the Batman in Ben Affleckas Super man in Henry Cavill It is like cyborg in Ray Fisher. But still, the supergroup will have far more superheroes than its former lineup, new rumors say.

According to strong rumors coming from the site redditwhich has been widely publicized on social networks, the next Justice League of DCEU will have 14 members!

Check below who are all these members that appear in the supposedly leaked list.

Flash (which probably won’t be Ezra Miller)

Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot)

Aquaman (Jason Momoa)

Shazam (Zachary Levi)

supergirl (Sasha Calle)

batgirl (Leslie Grace)

Batman (Michael Keaton), who will have a mentor role

black canary (Jurnee Smollett)

hunter (Mary Elizabeth Winstead)

Blue Beetle (Xolo Maridueña)

Mars Hunterwhich apparently will not be interpreted by Harry Lennixwho lived the hero in Zack Snyder’s Justice League

Hawkwomanwho can win his solo film and also appear in Shazam 2

Green Lantern John Stewartwhich will be in the movie Green Lantern Corps

Green Archerwhich will appear in the film of the black canary

According to the same rumours, the Warner Bros. would have discussed several titles for the new LJ film, such as Justice League Unlimited (like the drawing), justice league 2 and The Justice League.

The film does not yet have a release date, but production may start soon. Andy Muschietti (The Flash) should be the director, while Christina Hodson (Birds of prey, The Flash and batgirl) will be the screenwriter, according to Reddit rumors.

The Flash, which will revamp the DCEU, is expected to introduce this new Justice League. The adaptation opens on June 23, 2023 in US theaters.

