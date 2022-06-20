“Like frog”; Flamengo is doing poorly and Paulo Sousa’s manager pokes the Board on social media

Flamengo was not happy this Sunday (19), in a duel against Atlético-MG, valid for the 13th round of the Brazilian Championship. On the first visit to Alvinegro from Minas Gerais this week (the teams will meet again on Wednesday (22), for the first leg of the Copa do Brasil), the squad led by Dorival Júnior played an underwhelming match, with individual mistakes and bad performances. of essential pieces for the attack, with Arrascaeta and Gabigol.

Flamengo’s number 9 even starred in a somewhat bizarre move on the field – he tried, without success, to dig a foul in dispute with one of Galo’s athletes, and lost possession of the ball by Rubro-Negro. After the top scorer’s performance, Flamengo fans did not spare criticism for the unsuccessful attempts to attack.

In an interview at the edge of the lawn, Willian Arão regretted the defeat and reinforced the beginning of a new job, led by Dorival Júnior. “It sounds cliché, but it’s the beginning of work. Review positioning, behavior, we are trying to adapt. It is also a merit of Atlético, a very qualified team. We could have done more. Let’s see what we did wrong, what we didn’t do, so on Wednesday we’ll be the winner“, said the defender.

Aaron also recalled the winning campaign of 2019, in which he was the protagonist alongside his teammates and coach Jorge Jesus. “The reality today is this. But there are still many games. Let’s think game by game, we can’t think ahead. If I’m not mistaken, in 2019, they are also like this. So, we have to improve, we can improve and we go after the damage“, finished.

However, it was not only the fans that did not forgive Flamengo’s defeat. Hugo Cajuda, manager of former technician Rubro-Negro, Paulo Sousa, used his social networks to send an acidic ‘indirect’ to the Flemish board. In his post, the businessman joked about the fact that the team has not shown any progress after the Portuguese player left. “Improved, huh? It’s flying like a frog“, said.