‘Like Wife’ in the Afternoon Session: Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston have a recent film available on Netflix

In today’s ‘Afternoon Session’, TV Globo chose to show the American comedy film ‘Just Go Wtih It’, starring two big names in cinema: Jenifer Aniston and Adam Sandler. Thinking about who liked their partnership, Portal Atualizei brings you the most recent film by the duo for you to know: ‘Mystery in the Mediterranean’.

Released in 2019, by the streaming service Netflix, the feature tells the story of Nick Spitz (Adam Sandler) a police officer who has long tried to become a detective, but never succeeds in passing the test for the position.

Embarrassed, he tells his wife Audrey (Jennifer Aniston) that he works at the job, asking his best friend to help him with this lie.

One day, when he gets home, Nick is asked by Audrey about the dreamed trip to Europe, promised when they got married 15 years ago. Pressed, he says that he had already arranged everything and, thus, the two set off on a trip.

While on the plane, Audrey meets millionaire Charles Cavendish (Luke Evans), who invites them on a tour of Monaco aboard his uncle’s (Terence Stamp) ship. The couple accepts the offer, not imagining that they would be involved with the investigation surrounding a murder on the high seas.